Menu

Advertising

Harvey Weinstein facing new ‘sex assaults’ probe in LA and Beverly Hills

World News | Published:

The film mogul will stand trial in New York next month on rape charges which he denies.

Sexual Misconduct-Harvey Weinstein

Prosecutors in Los Angeles are reviewing eight cases accusing disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments each brought four investigations to prosecutors.

He saids no charges have been filed and he did not know details about the allegations.

Weinstein’s publicist said in an email that he has “nothing to add right now”.

Weinstein has denied all wrongdoing in previous allegations and is scheduled to stand trial on rape charges next month in New York City.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News