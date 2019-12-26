Menu

Benjamin Netanyahu says he has won party primary ahead of Israel election

World News | Published:

The scandal-tainted premier had faced a challenge to lead the Likud Party into the third election in less than a year.

Israel

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared victory in his primary election battle for leadership of the Likud party.

He made the declaration in a tweet just over an hour after polls closed.

Official results were expected later on Friday.

A victory would mean that Mr Netanyahu will lead Likud during March elections, Israel’s unprecedented third election in less than a year.

