16 dead after typhoon hits Philippines

A typhoon that barrelled through the central Philippines over Christmas killed at least 16 people and forced thousands to flee their homes, officials said.

Typhoon Phanfone made landfall on Christmas Eve and hit several islands in the Visayas group on Christmas Day in the predominantly Catholic country.

An outrigger boat destroyed by Typhoon Phanfone in Ormoc City (AP)

It brought heavy rain, strong winds and flash floods that caused thousands to evacuate their homes and left thousands of others stranded in ports around the country.

Several people were still missing on Thursday, according to disaster management officials.

A resident checks his home in Ormoc City after it was damaged by Typhoon Phanfone (AP)

Phanfone weakened slightly on its way toward the South China Sea with maximum sustained winds of up to 75mph (120kph) and gusts of up to 93mph (150kph), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

It was expected to leave Philippines territory by Saturday.