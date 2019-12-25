Menu

Hong Kong protest clashes continue in shopping centres and streets

Some demonstrators donned Santa Claus hats as the protests, which have been going on for more than six months, looked set to move into the new year.

Clashes are continuing in Hong Kong between police and anti-government protesters.

A man carries a child wearing a Christmas outfit past riot police during a demonstration in Hong Kong (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows and police responded with tear gas and arrested a number of people.

The protests, demanding greater democratic rights, show no sign of ending despite the overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month.

