Hong Kong protest clashes continue in shopping centres and streets
Some demonstrators donned Santa Claus hats as the protests, which have been going on for more than six months, looked set to move into the new year.
Clashes are continuing in Hong Kong between police and anti-government protesters.
Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows and police responded with tear gas and arrested a number of people.
The protests, demanding greater democratic rights, show no sign of ending despite the overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month.
