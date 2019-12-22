Iraqis protest as deadline looms to name new prime minister

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Baghdad and Iraq’s southern provinces to reject a nominee for the post of prime minister who some say is too close to Iran.

The demonstrations on Sunday come ahead of a midnight deadline for naming an interim prime minister, with no apparent solution in sight.

The protesters closed roads in southern provinces, including oil-rich Basra, saying they would not accept the nomination of the outgoing higher education minister Qusay al-Suhail.

Anti-government protesters gather in Tahrir Square in Baghdad (Khalid Mohammed/AP)

Iraq’s leaderless uprising has disrupted the country since October 1, with at least 400 people killed in the violence.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite south to decry corruption, poor services and a lack of jobs, while also calling for an end to the political system imposed after the 2003 US-led invasion.

Pressure from the demonstrations led Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to resign late last month, after Iraq’s most powerful religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, withdrew support for Mr Abdul-Mahdi’s government.

On Friday, the Iran-born religious leader, in his weekly sermon delivered by a representative, called for political blocs to form the government quickly. He said that the new prime minister should be accepted by the public.

A lone protester (Khalid Mohammed/AP)

Iraq’s constitution requires that the parliament’s largest bloc name a candidate for the premiership within 15 days of accepting the prime minister’s resignation. That deadline expired last Thursday, but was extended until midnight on Sunday.

The political deadlock has been worsened by a dispute over which bloc is actually the largest in parliament. The numbers have continued to change since last year’s elections, with an unknown number of lawmakers leaving some blocs and joining others.

The Federal Supreme Court provided guidance in a statement on Saturday, but stopped short of naming the largest bloc.

It said the decision should be based on parliament’s first session after taking office last year. But the court also said it would accept if two or more lists had merged to become the largest bloc in that session.

Defaced posters of Iraqi politicians and posters of protesters who have been killed in demonstrations displayed in Tahrir Square (Khalid Mohammed/AP)

Two Iraqi officials said President Barham Saleh sent the court’s response to parliament, asking the legislature to say which is the largest bloc.

There are currently two main blocs in Iraq’s parliament: Sairoon, led by populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, and Fatah, which includes leaders associated with the paramilitary Popular Mobilisation Units, headed by Hadi al-Amiri.

Al-Suheil was nominated for prime minister by Fatah and their allies. Sairoon is insisting that the candidate be selected by the anti-government protesters on the street.

Anti-government protesters are calling for snap elections and a reformed electoral law that would give them a greater say in how lawmakers are elected. They consider the current draft being considered by Parliament inadequate.