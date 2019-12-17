Trump angrily objects to impeachment and calls it a ‘perversion’

President Donald Trump has angrily objected to the House of Representative’s articles of impeachment, accusing Democrats of “perversion of justice and abuse of power” in their effort to remove him from office.

In a fiery letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the eve of his expected impeachment, President Trump maintained that he did nothing wrong in seeking foreign investigation of political rival.

And he attacked Democrats for focusing on impeachment rather than the issues that matter to voters.

Impeachment Poll numbers are starting to drop like a rock now that people are understanding better what this whole Democrat Scam is all about! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019

President Trump also repeated his objections to the process of the House inquiry, claiming “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials”.

The president says he does not believe his letter will change anything, but that he is registering his objections “for the purpose of history”.