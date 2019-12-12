Menu

Advertising

Swimming Santa feeds the fish at Berlin aquarium

World News | Published:

The festive feeding of the sharks, rays and others has become an annual event at Berlin’s Sea Life aquarium.

A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds a fish at the Sea Life aquarium in Berlin

A diver dressed as Father Christmas has descended into the tank at a German aquarium to offer the fish some seasonal cheer.

The swimming Santa was joined by a companion dressed as an angel.

Divers dressed as an angel and Santa Claus dive inside an aquarium to feed fishes during a media event at the Sea Life aquarium in Berlin, Germany
Divers dressed as an angel and Santa Claus dive inside the aquarium (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The festive feeding of the sharks, rays and others has become an annual event at the Sea Life aquarium in Berlin.

It is home to about 5,000 underwater creatures.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News