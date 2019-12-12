Swimming Santa feeds the fish at Berlin aquarium

A diver dressed as Father Christmas has descended into the tank at a German aquarium to offer the fish some seasonal cheer.

The swimming Santa was joined by a companion dressed as an angel.

Divers dressed as an angel and Santa Claus dive inside the aquarium (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The festive feeding of the sharks, rays and others has become an annual event at the Sea Life aquarium in Berlin.

It is home to about 5,000 underwater creatures.