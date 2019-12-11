New Jersey gunmen targeted kosher market, says mayor

The mayor of a New Jersey city has said gunmen targeted a kosher market during a shooting that killed six people.

The streets of Jersey City were filled with the sounds of heavy gunfire for hours on Tuesday, just across the Hudson River from New York City.

A police officer, three bystanders and two suspects died in the incident.

Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly said the officer was trying to stop some “bad guys” near a cemetery.

The gunmen then drove a stolen rental van to another part of the city and engaged police in a lengthy shootout from inside the market.

Mayor Steven Fulop said on Wednesday morning that a review of security cameras showed the gunmen targeted the market. He said two officers one block away responded immediately and engaged with the gunmen.

The dead officer, Detective Joseph Seals, 40, was credited by his superiors with having led the department in removing illegal guns from the streets in recent years, and might have been trying to stop an incident involving such weapons when he was cut down by gunfire near a cemetery, authorities said.