Five dead as volcano erupts in New Zealand
White Island erupted with a large plume of ash and steam on Monday.
Five people have been killed in a volcanic eruption in New Zealand, police said.
The number of people missing on White Island is in double figures, they added.
The island, a favourite with tourists, erupted with a large plume of ash and steam on Monday.
White Island is north east of the town of Tauranga on North Island, one of New Zealand’s two main islands.
