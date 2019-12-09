Menu

Advertising

Five dead as volcano erupts in New Zealand

World News | Published:

White Island erupted with a large plume of ash and steam on Monday.

White Island erupted on Mon

Five people have been killed in a volcanic eruption in New Zealand, police said.

The number of people missing on White Island is in double figures, they added.

The island, a favourite with tourists, erupted with a large plume of ash and steam on Monday.

Graphic locates White Island volcano in New Zealand
(PA Graphics)

White Island is north east of the town of Tauranga on North Island, one of New Zealand’s two main islands.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News