Seven killed in gas blast at apartment complex in Slovakia

The death toll from a gas explosion in an apartment building in eastern Slovakia has risen to seven.

Firefighters and local officials in the city of Presov said one person is still missing.

The blast left the top of the building destroyed (Frantisek Ivan/AP)

The explosion occurred towards the top of the 12-storey building on Friday. The entire top half of the building was on fire and the top three floors were destroyed, firefighters said.

Rescuers have said some 40 people were injured.

More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze, which was finally fully extinguished on Saturday morning.

Rescue services at the scene (Frantisek Ivan/TASR via AP)

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, who visited the site late on Friday, said the building is so damaged that it is possible it will have to be demolished.

People in surrounding homes also had to be evacuated.