Royal Opera and Met remove tenor Vittorio Grigolo over curtain call behaviour

The Royal Opera in London and The Met in New York have removed tenor Vittorio Grigolo after an investigation found inappropriate and aggressive behaviour at a curtain call.

A spokesperson for the Royal Opera said in a statement released on Thursday that an investigation found his behaviour “fell below the standards we expect of our staff and performers”.

A statement from The Met said he would also not be performing there this season, following the Royal Opera’s investigation.

The investigation started in September after a September 18 incident when he sang the title role in Gounod’s Faust on tour in Tokyo.

Details on what transpired were not included in either opera company’s statement.

The statement said that Grigolo would not return to perform in Lucia Di Lammermoor at the Royal Opera House in 2020 and new casting for the role would be announced later.

Grigolo did not respond to an email sent for response.