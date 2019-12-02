Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House this year.

Melania Trump announced The Spirit Of America as the theme in a tweet that included a minute-long video of the Christmas decorations being unveiled on Monday.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

The video shows the first lady walking through the public floor of the White House amid Christmas trees decked out with white lights.

Mrs Trump is seen sprinkling fake snow on one of the trees and adjusting a mini-wreath on the traditional gingerbread White House.