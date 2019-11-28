Menu

President Trump travels to Afghanistan for surprise Thanksgiving visit

World News | Published:

Vice President Mike Pence also visited troops in Iraq this week.

President Donald Trump has made a surprise visit to Afghanistan to spend time with US troops on Thanksgiving.

President Trump arrived at Bagram Air Field shortly after 8:30pm local time and spent more than two-and-a-half hours on the ground.

Reporters were under strict instructions to keep the trip a secret to ensure his safety.

The visit comes more than two months after President Trump abruptly broke off peace talks with the Taliban following a bombing in Kabul killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

The trip comes at a pivotal moment in the Trump presidency, with the impeachment inquiry moving quickly.

The president and first lady made a similar trip last year to Iraq on Christmas night — their first to an active conflict zone.

