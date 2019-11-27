Menu

Sentence reduced for UK newspaper editor convicted of killing wife in Dubai

Francis Matthew must now serve a seven-year term for manslaughter.

A British newspaper editor convicted of killing his wife with a hammer has seen his sentence reduced by Dubai’s Court of Appeal.

The court ordered that former Gulf News editor Francis Matthew must serve a seven-year sentence for manslaughter in the 2017 killing of his wife, Jane.

Matthew had received as much as a 15-year sentence for the killing.

A series of appeals has seen his sentence change and his case go before Dubai’s Court of Appeal.

