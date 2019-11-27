Menu

Advertising

Model and actor Godfrey Gao dies on set in China aged 35

World News | Published:

He is thought to have suffered a heart attack.

Obit Godfrey Gao

Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while on set in China.

His agency, JetStar Entertainment, confirmed his death.

The Taiwan-born Gao initially rose to fame by becoming the first Asian male model for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

He acted in numerous television dramas and movies, including a role in the Hollywood film The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones.

He was 35.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News