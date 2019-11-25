Priceless items stolen from Dresden’s Green Vault museum

Thieves have carried out a heist at Dresden’s Green Vault, one of the world’s oldest museum containing priceless treasures and jewels, German officials said.

The treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony was established in 1723 and today contains around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials on display in the historic palace.

German media reported the losses from the early-morning burglary could run into the high hundreds of millions of euros.

Police said it was too early to estimate the value of the items stolen but planned to provide further information over the course of the day.

Police cars stand in front of the Residenzschloss, Residence Palace, building in Dresden (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)

The governor of Saxony, where Dresden is located, said the vault contained items collected over many hundreds of years.

“It’s not just the State Art Collections that was robbed, but us Saxons,” Michael Kretschmer tweeted.

“One can’t understand the history of Saxony without the Green Vault.”

Exhibition rooms at the museum include a focus on treasures featuring jewels, ivory, silver and amber among other objects.

One of its most famous and precious treasures, the Dresden Green Diamond, is currently on loan with other valuable pieces to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for an exhibit.

The 41-carat green diamond was acquired by Augustus III, the son of Augustus the Strong, in 1742, according to the museum.

The museum did not put a current value on the piece, but said at the time of its purchase it cost 400,000 thalers, compared to the 288,000 thalers it cost to build Dresden’s lavish Frauenkirche church at around the same time.

Police have set up a special team of investigators (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)

Interior Minister Roland Woeller told reporters: “This is a bitter day for the cultural heritage of Saxony.”

He said police had already set up a special team of investigators to pursue the case.

“We will do everything in our power not only to bring the cultural treasures back, but to capture the perpetrators,” he said.