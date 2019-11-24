Menu

Advertising

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg launches US presidential bid

World News | Published:

His entrance comes 10 weeks before primary voting begins.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is running for president

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is running for US president.

The 77-year-old former New York City mayor, one of the richest men in the world, announced his decision to join the crowded Democratic field on Sunday.

His entrance comes 10 weeks before primary voting begins and reflects broader anxiety about the current candidates and their ability to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News