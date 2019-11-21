Menu

Greenpeace activists spell out climate message on Angela Merkel’s office

Published:

They removed a letter from her party’s HQ and installed a banner so it read: ‘YOU should protect the climate.”

Environmental activists have removed a giant letter “C” from the entrance to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party headquarters to protest against its climate change policies.

Members of Greenpeace snatched the 6.5ft letter from the glass facade of the CDU’s Berlin offices on Thursday.

The Christian Social Union party is led by German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Markus Schreiber/AP)

To the remaining “DU” – German for “you” – they added a banner reading “should protect the climate”.

The group said it removed the “C” because Ms Merkel’s party has not been upholding the Christian imperative to protect creation, and her policies are not enough to effectively fight global warming.

The CDU could not immediately be reached for comment.

