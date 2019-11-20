Ambassador says Trump lawyer Giuliani was pushing for Ukraine quid pro quo

US ambassador Gordon Sondland has told congressional impeachment investigators that Rudy Giuliani was pushing a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine that he had to go along with because it was what Donald Trump wanted.

“Mr Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president,” Mr Sondland told the House of Representatives committee hearing.

Mr Giuliani is Mr Trump’s personal lawyer.

Mr Sondland said: “I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a ‘quid pro quo?’ As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes.”

Gordon Sondland at the House Intelligence Committee (Andrew Harnik/AP)

“We did not want to work with Mr Giuliani,” the ambassador said, but he added that Mr Trump told him and other diplomats working on Ukraine issues “talk with Rudy” on those matters. “So we followed the president’s orders.”

He also confirmed he spoke with Mr Trump on a mobile phone from a busy Kiev restaurant the day after the president prodded Ukraine’s leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Mr Sondland, the most anticipated witness in the inquiry, said he kept secretary of state Mike Pompeo and other senior administration officials aware of what was going on.

Advertising

He said he specifically told vice president Mike Pence he “had concerns” that US military aid to Ukraine “had become tied” to the investigations.

“Everyone was in the loop,” Mr Sondland said in opening remarks. “It was no secret.”

Gordon Sondland and his lawyer Robert Luskin (Susan Walsh/AP)

The wealthy hotelier and Trump donor has emerged as a central figure in an intense week with nine witnesses giving evidence over three days. He has told legislators the White House has records of the July 26 call, despite the fact Mr Trump has said he does not recall the conversation.

Advertising

The ambassador’s account of the recently revealed call supports the evidence of multiple witnesses who have spoken to impeachment investigators over the past week.

Mr Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he was withholding military aid to the east European nation is at the centre of the impeachment probe that imperils his presidency.

Democratic committee chairman Adam Schiff opened the hearing saying: “The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide.”

Adam Schiff (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

He warned Mr Pompeo and other administration officials who are refusing to turn over documents and evidence to the committee “they do so at their own peril”. He said obstruction of Congress was included in articles of impeachment during Watergate.

The top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, condemned the inquiry and told the ambassador: “Mr Sondland, you are here to be smeared.”

Mr Nunes renewed his demand to hear from the still-anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about Mr Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy led the House to open the impeachment inquiry.