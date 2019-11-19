Trump says he went through ‘very routine physical’

President Donald Trump has said he went through a “very routine physical” when he visited a hospital over the weekend.

The president complained that first lady Melania Trump and some of his staff members expressed concern about his health based on media reports about Saturday’s trip to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

Mr Trump’s weekend hospital visit was not on his public schedule.

It raised questions about his health in part because the trip did not follow protocols the White House has used for previous physicals, including advance public notice.

Mr Trump brought up the hospital visit on Tuesday while meeting with his Cabinet.

He complained that when he returned from Walter Reed, the first lady asked him “Darling, are you OK? What’s wrong?”

He said false reports about a health problem caused her to worry.

Advertising

Memorandum from the President’s Physician pic.twitter.com/yzkjqCBBHc — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 19, 2019

The White House released a statement late on Monday from the president’s personal doctor, US Navy Commander Sean Conley.

He said Saturday’s visit was a “routine, planned interim check-up”.

He said that due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was “kept off the record”.

Advertising

“Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Dr Conley wrote.

Dr Conley added that Trump consented to sharing his cholesterol level, now at 165, down from 196.

A total below 170 is considered good.

He said a more thorough exam will be conducted next year and a full summary of the president’s physical on Saturday will be incorporated into next year’s report.