Three killed in shooting spree at store in Oklahoma
Two men and a woman died in the incident at a Walmart outlet in Duncan.
Police have confirmed that two men and a woman have been fatally shot at a Walmart store in the US state of Oklahoma.
Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said two of the people killed were in a vehicle outside the store and the third person killed was in the car park of the outlet in Duncan.
Mr Ford said police were looking for witnesses to the shooting.
Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.
