SunExpress airline announces deal for Boeing’s troubled 737-8 Max jets

The Turkish airline SunExpress has announced it will be buying 10 of the troubled Boeing 737-8 Max jets, grounded globally after crashes, worth 1.2 billion US dollars.

SunExpress, based in the Turkish coastal city of Antalya, said this brings its Max fleet order to 42 overall.

The order was for the 737 Max 8 valued at 1.2 billion US dollars at list prices.

SunExpress chief executive Jens Bischoff made the announcement at the Dubai Airshow.

He said it would add to 32 already on order.

The deal has a list price of 1.2 billion US dollars but manufacturers typically offer better prices.

The planes have been taken out of service after crashes in Indonesia and in Ethiopia killed 346 people.

It is unclear at what price the airline agreed to.

Boeing is currently in talks about compensation with airlines impacted by the grounding of the aircraft and has agreed to settlements with many families of victims on the two Max jet flights that crashed.