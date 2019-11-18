Menu

Several casualties reported in mass shooting at backyard party in California

Fresno police said there was a party in the backyard of a home to watch a football game when the suspects sneaked in and fired into the crowd.

Police and emergency vehicles work at the scene of the shooting

Police in California say several people have died and at least nine people were shot at a party in Fresno in what appears to be a “mass casualty shooting”.

Fresno police Lt Bill Dooley said the shooting took place about 6pm on Sunday (2am Monday, UK time) on the city’s south-east side.

Police at the scene
The incident took place in southeast Fresno, California (Larry Valenzuela/The Fresno Bee via AP)

Mr Dooley said there was a party in the backyard of a home to watch a football game when the shooting suspects sneaked in and fired into the crowd.

Mr Dooley told the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that at least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard.

There is not yet an exact number on the people who died.

Fresno Police Lieutenant Bill Dooley speaking to reporters
Fresno Police Lieutenant Bill Dooley speaking to reporters (Larry Valenzuela/The Fresno Bee via AP)

The TV stations reported that others were taken to Community Regional Medical Centre in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition.

No suspect is in custody.

