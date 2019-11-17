Menu

Hong Kong police enter university campus held by protesters

Police had fired repeated barrages of tear gas and water cannon at protesters outside the campus.

Hong Kong police have stormed into a university campus held by protesters after an all-night stand-off.

Fiery explosions could be seen inside as riot officers entered before dawn on Monday.

Protesters react as police fire tear gas (Vincent Yu/AP)

Police had fired repeated barrages of tear gas and water cannon at protesters outside the campus since before midnight.

Anti-government protesters had barricaded themselves inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University for days, fighting back with petrol bombs and bows and arrows.

