US heiress who posted 35 million dollar bail acquitted of murder

A San Francisco real estate heiress has been acquitted of killing the father of her children.

After deliberating for 12 days, jurors said that Tiffany Li was not guilty of conspiring with her boyfriend to kill 27-year-old Keith Green in 2016.

The case drew global attention when Ms Li’s family, who made a fortune in real estate construction in China, posted 35 million US dollars (£27 million) bail for her.