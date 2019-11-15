Menu

Advertising

US heiress who posted 35 million dollar bail acquitted of murder

World News | Published:

Jurors said that Tiffany Li is not guilty of conspiring with her boyfriend to kill 27-year-old Keith Green in 2016.

Chinese Heiress Murder Trial

A San Francisco real estate heiress has been acquitted of killing the father of her children.

After deliberating for 12 days, jurors said that Tiffany Li was not guilty of conspiring with her boyfriend to kill 27-year-old Keith Green in 2016.

The case drew global attention when Ms Li’s family, who made a fortune in real estate construction in China, posted 35 million US dollars (£27 million) bail for her.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News