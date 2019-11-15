Huawei sells folding smartphone with no Google after US ban

Chinese tech giant Huawei has begun selling its first foldable smartphone without Google apps or US-made processor chips following sanctions imposed by Washington.

The Mate X went on sale in China and competes with Samsung’s Galaxy fold.

Huawei has announced no plans for sales outside China.

The Mate X uses Huawei’s own processor chips (Martyn Landi/PA)

Huawei has been scrambling to cope with US curbs on sales of technology to the company.

The Mate X uses Huawei’s own processor chips and Chinese music and other apps instead of Google services.