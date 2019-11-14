Menu

Advertising

Italy to declare state of emergency over Venice flooding

World News | Published:

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte described the flooding as ‘a blow to the heart of our country’.

Venice flooding

Italy’s government is set to declare a state of emergency in flood-ravaged Venice.

It is looking to swiftly secure funds to repair damage in the historic city from the highest tide in 50 years.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte described the flooding as “a blow to the heart of our country”.

He said a cabinet meeting will declare a state of emergency and approve the first measures aimed at helping the city’s recovery.

Venice flooding
A stranded ferry boat lies on its side in Venice (Luigi Costantini/AP)

Mr Conte spent Wednesday night in Venice, where world-famous monuments, homes and businesses were hit hard by the exceptional flooding.

The water reached 1.87 meters above sea level on Tuesday, the second-highest level ever recorded in the city.

Venice’s mayor said the damage is estimated at “hundreds of millions of euros”.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News