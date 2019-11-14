Advertising
Israel confirms ceasefire with Islamic Jihad after flare-up in Gaza
Israel and the militant Islamic Jihad group in Gaza have reached a ceasefire to end the heaviest fighting in months that killed at least 34 Palestinians and paralysed parts of Israel.
Islamic Jihad spokesman Musab al-Berim said the Egyptian-brokered deal came into effect at 5.30am.
An Israeli military spokesman later tweeted that the operation in Gaza “is over”.
