Israel confirms ceasefire with Islamic Jihad after flare-up in Gaza

World News | Published:

Israeli soldiers

Israel and the militant Islamic Jihad group in Gaza have reached a ceasefire to end the heaviest fighting in months that killed at least 34 Palestinians and paralysed parts of Israel.

Islamic Jihad spokesman Musab al-Berim said the Egyptian-brokered deal came into effect at 5.30am.

An Israeli military spokesman later tweeted that the operation in Gaza “is over”.

