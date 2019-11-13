Menu

Speed limit on Dutch motorways cut in bid to reduce pollution

World News | Published:

The limit will be cut from 130 kilometres per hour to 100kph.

Drivers idling their engines

The Dutch government is lowering the speed limit on motorways in a bid to cut emissions of nitrogen oxide.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Wednesday that the limit will be reduced from 130 kilometres per hour to 100kph (81-62mph) on many of the country’s major roads.

It was a climbdown for Mr Rutte, whose conservative party is known as the “vroom vroom” party because of its support of motorists.

D-Day 75th anniversary
Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte was forced into a climbdown by a court ruling (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Rutte said he is “unbelievably unhappy that the 130 is disappearing”.

However, the measure follows a Dutch Supreme Court decision in May that said the government’s rules for granting permits to projects that emit nitrogen oxide breach European Union environmental laws.

That led to a freeze on permits for many construction projects.

