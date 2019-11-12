Robert De Niro named Screen Actors Guild life achievement honouree

Robert De Niro will receive the Screen Actors Guild’s life achievement award.

The guild announced that De Niro will be the 56th recipient of its highest honour at its SAG Awards on January 19, 2020.

Meet The next Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Recipient Robert De Niro. Join us on Sunday, January 19 to honor our legendary Goodfella. #sagawards ⭐️ PC: Brigitte Lacombe pic.twitter.com/yhEjGF95E7 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) November 12, 2019

SAG cited De Niro’s extraordinary accomplishments in film and television, including two Academy Awards, a Presidential Medal of Freedom and numerous other honours.

It also noted his co-founding and championing of New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival.

De Niro’s latest film is The Irishman, which is playing in cinemas in limited release before arriving on Netflix at the end of the month.

The actor said in a statement that he was honoured to receive the award from a union that he has been a part of for more than 50 years.