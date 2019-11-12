Menu

Advertising

Pete Doherty handed £8,500 fine in Paris over double arrest

World News | Published:

The prosecutor’s office said the rock star was placed in custody for ‘violence by a person in a manifest state of intoxication’.

Pete Doherty

British singer Pete Doherty has been handed a three-month suspended sentence and a fine of 10,000 euros (£8,500) after being arrested in Paris twice in a week, city prosecutors said.

The prosecutor’s office said the 40-year old former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman was sentenced two days after being placed in custody on Sunday for “violence by a person in a manifest state of intoxication”.

Since rising to fame in the 2000s, Doherty, a former boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offences.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News