Pete Doherty arrested in France for second time in a week
Doherty is a former frontman for the Libertines and Babyshambles.
British singer Pete Doherty has been arrested in France for the second time in the space of a week.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said the 40-year singer was placed in custody on Sunday for “violence by a person in a manifest state of intoxication”.
