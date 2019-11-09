Advertising
Beatles album photographer Robert Freeman dies aged 82
He was responsible for the covers to albums including Rubber Soul.
Photographer Robert Freeman, who helped define the image of The Beatles with some of the band’s best-known album covers, has died at the age of 82.
A statement on The Beatles website announced Freeman’s death on Friday, but did not give a cause.
The former photojournalist shot the black-and-white cover for the 1963 album With The Beatles, picturing the Fab Four’s faces in part-shadow. He also photographed the covers of Beatles For Sale, Help! and Rubber Soul.
Sir Paul McCartney said Freeman was “imaginative and a true original thinker”.
He said in a blog post that Freeman “was one of our favourite photographers during the Beatles years who came up with some of our most iconic album covers”.
Sir Ringo Starr tweeted: “God bless Robert Freeman peace and love to all his family.”
