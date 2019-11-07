Menu

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg might enter race for the White House after all

He had said he would not seek the Democratic nomination but aides say he feels the current candidates are not well positioned to beat Donald Trump.

Election 2020 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is opening the door to a 2020 presidential campaign.

Mr Bloomberg announced earlier this year that he would not seek the Democratic nomination.

But in a statement, his political adviser Howard Wolfson said Mr Bloomberg is worried that the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates is “not well positioned” to defeat President Donald Trump.

The presidential election will be contested in November 2020 while the Democratic Party is currently going through the process its challenger to Mr Trump.

