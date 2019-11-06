Singer Chris Brown holds high-end garage sale at his home

Chris Brown says he is having a high-end garage sale at his Los Angeles home, and a crowd has been gathering for hours.

The singer posted a flyer on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that included his home address in the Tarzana neighbourhood, and says the event started at 10am Wednesday and will go on until 7pm.

The flyer says the sale will feature “significantly marked-down high-end designer items”.

DA CRIB…. ❤️ 2 day event pic.twitter.com/WnsN2Zp2U0 — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) November 6, 2019

He captioned the posts: “DA CRIB … 2 day event.”

People began gathering at the house on Tuesday night, and a long line stretched down the pavement of the residential neighbourhood before the event Wednesday.

The house was the site of one of Brown’s many run-ins with the law, a 2016 police standoff that ended with his arrest.