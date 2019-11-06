Menu

Advertising

French movie star Catherine Deneuve suffers mild stroke

World News | Published:

The actress had been filming De Son Vivant directed by Emmanuelle Bercot when she fell ill.

Catherine Deneuve

French cinema star Catherine Deneuve has suffered a mild stroke while filming her latest movie.

Denueve’s family said in a statement that the 76-year-old actress suffered a “very limited and therefore reversible” stroke.

They added that “fortunately, she has no motor deficits (but) must, of course, take some time to rest”.

Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve fell ill while filming a new movie (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Deneuve was taken to hospital in Paris but the family did not disclose the name of the facility.

The actress has been filming De Son Vivant directed by Emmanuelle Bercot.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News