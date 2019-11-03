Menu

Olivia Newton-John’s jacket and trousers from Grease sell for more than £300,000

The items went under the hammer in California.

The tight black trousers and leather jacket sported by Olivia Newton-John in Grease have been sold for more than £300,000.

They were among 500 lots which went under the hammer in Beverly Hills, with the proceeds of the sale of the clothes going to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

The combo were sported by Sandy in the hit 1978 film for its final number of You’re The One That I Want, with the jacket selling for 243,200 US dollars (£188,000) and the trousers 162,000 dollars (£125,000).

The jacket worn by Olivia Newton-John in the film Grease
The jacket worn by Olivia Newton-John in the film Grease (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The items went under the hammer at Julien’s Auctions, with a poster signed by Grease stars Newton-John, John Travolta and other cast members going for 64,000 US dollars (nearly £50,000) and a Pink Ladies jacket given to the British-born singer fetched 50,000 US dollars (£38,000), 25 times its estimate.

Both buyers of the trousers and jacket wish to remain anonymous, though the buyer of the jacket told Darren Julien: “I’m proud to be the owner of this incredible piece of pop culture history.”

