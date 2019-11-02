Menu

Masked protesters defy police ban in Hong Kong

World News | Published:

Demonstrations began in June

Demonstrators gather during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong

Thousands of black-clad masked protesters have streamed into Hong Kong’s central shopping district for another rally demanding autonomy, after Beijing indicated it could tighten its grip on the territory.

The protests began in June over a now-shelved plan to allow extraditions to mainland China but have since swelled into a movement seeking direct elections for Hong Kong’s leaders as the city was promised when Britain returned it to China in 1997.

Scores of protesters occupied streets at the upscale Causeway Bay shopping area, chanting pro-democracy slogans. Another big crowd converged at the nearby Victoria Park.

Riot police conducted searches and issued warnings that the rally was illegal and protesters were violating a government ban on masks.

