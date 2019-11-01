Man sentenced to death over British woman’s death in Beirut

A man has been sentenced to death in the case of a British woman who was raped and killed in Beirut nearly two years ago, Lebanon’s national news agency said.

Tarek Houshi, a local Uber driver, was sentenced over the death of Rebecca Dykes, the National News Agency said.

It was not immediately clear what crime Houshi was convicted of.

The sentence can be challenged.

Colleagues at the British Embassy Amman observed a two minute silence for Rebecca this morning, at the same time as the service in London @UKinJordan @DFID_UK pic.twitter.com/w02JjQzUZa — Rebecca Dykes Foundation (@RDykesFDN) February 5, 2018

Ms Dykes worked at the UK Embassy with the Department for International Development.

She had been strangled with a rope and was suspected of having been sexually assaulted in December 2017.

Ms Dykes was last seen leaving a bar in the Gemayzeh district of Beirut.

The driver, who authorities said at the time had a criminal record, was arrested two days later.