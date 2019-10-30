Fiat Chrysler confirms talks with French car giant Peugeot

Italian-American firm Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has confirmed that it is in talks with French rival PSA Peugeot over a tie-up to create one of the world’s biggest car makers.

This is Fiat Chrysler’s second bid this year to reshape the global car industry as it faces huge challenges with the transition to electric and autonomous vehicles.

A statement said the discussions were ongoing “aimed at creating one of the world’s leading mobility groups,” but did not specify whether the goal was a full merger or a looser alliance.

Fiat Chrysler has long been looking for a partner to help shoulder investments in the capital-heavy industry, under the outlook that failure to consolidate will inevitably lead some companies to fail.

Talks this year with another French car maker, Renault, failed over French government concerns over the role of the Japanese partner Nissan.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was formed in 2014 out of a merger of Italian car maker Fiat and the American company Chrysler, which Fiat brought back from the brink of bankruptcy.