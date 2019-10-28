Menu

Advertising

Reporter accuses Hong Kong police of violence against media

World News | Published:

Tensions are rising between the police and media after officers allegedly used aggressive tactics during a pro-democracy demonstration.

A journalist is assisted after getting hit by pepper spray

A reporter has disrupted a police news conference in Hong Kong to protest against what she called escalating violence by officers against journalists covering the city’s pro-democracy protests.

The reporter interrupted the briefing on Monday by reading a statement alleging police mistreatment.

Hong Kong police officers push back journalists during a rally in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police officers push back journalists during a rally in Hong Kong (AP/Kin Cheung)

To emphasise her point, she used a high-powered strobing light similar to the ones police have used on photographers and video journalists.

Five officers taking part in the news conference left the stage, leaving the reporter, identified on social media as a freelancer, to deliver her remarks before staff intervened and removed her.

Tensions are rising between police and media after violent demonstrations on Sunday night in which police used aggressive tactics against media and detained a photojournalist overnight.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News