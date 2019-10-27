Menu

Advertising

Two killed in Texas homecoming party shooting

World News | Published:

A further 14 were injured in the incident in Greenville.

Police officers at crime scene

Two people have been killed in a shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party that also left at least 14 others injured.

Hunt County chief deputy Buddy Oxford says the shooting took place just before midnight on Saturday in Greenville, around 15 miles south-west of the Commerce campus. Mr Oxford says the gunman remains at large.

The shooting came as the university east of Dallas celebrated homecoming weekend.

Officials did not have information on the severity of injuries.

Mr Oxford and university officials said the event was a homecoming party but was not a sanctioned school event.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News