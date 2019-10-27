Menu

Advertising

180,000 ordered to flee from California wildfire

World News | Published:

Fire officials said they are concerned the winds will blow embers and cause the fire to jump a major road and spread to population centres.

Flames from the Kincade Fire consume Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg, California

Some 180,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes as powerful winds threaten to spread a wildfire in northern California’s wine country.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said it is the largest evacuation that any member of the force can remember.

The evacuation order was significantly expanded overnight to portions of Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 that was hit hard two years ago by a wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes and killed 22 people.

A hillside smoulders as firefighters light backfires to slow the spread of the Kincade Fire in unincorporated Sonoma County, California, near Geyservillle
A hillside smoulders as firefighters light backfires to slow the spread of the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, California (Noah Berger/AP)

Fire officials said they are concerned the winds will blow embers and cause the fire to jump a major road and spread to population centres.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News