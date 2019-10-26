Menu

Chilean president shakes up government amid mass protests

Sebastian Pinera said he has asked his entire cabinet to resign amid widespread demonstrations over inequality.

Chile’s president has asked all his cabinet members to offer their resignations as he shakes up his government in response to a massive wave of protests.

President Sebastian Pinera announced the impending cabinet shake-up on Saturday following protests a day earlier which drew more than one million people onto the streets of the capital, Santiago.

Mr Pinera said he had heard the message, and said “we have all changed” because of the protests, which were triggered by a small subway fare hike but quickly exploded into anger over economic inequality.

The president has already reacted by taking measures including raising the minimum wage and pensions, as well as scrapping the fare increase.

