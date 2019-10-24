Advertising
Alaska’s epic sled dog race to be finale of QPAWS world circuit
The epic Iditarod race will be the longest event and the final one in the series which also includes races in Norway and Russia.
The world’s most famous sled dog race will be the finale of a new global circuit of long-distance sled dog racing.
Alaska’s 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has teamed with Norway pet food supplement company and series creator, Aker BioMarine, and other races in Minnesota, Norway and Russia for the inaugural QRILL Pet Arctic World Series, or QPAWS, next year.
Logistics are still being worked out, but the series will use a joint point system over a still-undetermined time frame, GPS tracking and an online platform to follow the racing teams.
Talks with potential broadcast outlets also are under way, organisers say.
The Iditarod will be the finale next March and longest race among those participating.
Discussions also are under way to ultimately add other races.
