Alaska’s epic sled dog race to be finale of QPAWS world circuit

World News | Published:

The epic Iditarod race will be the longest event and the final one in the series which also includes races in Norway and Russia.

Iditarod World Series of Mushing

The world’s most famous sled dog race will be the finale of a new global circuit of long-distance sled dog racing.

Alaska’s 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has teamed with Norway pet food supplement company and series creator, Aker BioMarine, and other races in Minnesota, Norway and Russia for the inaugural QRILL Pet Arctic World Series, or QPAWS, next year.

Logistics are still being worked out, but the series will use a joint point system over a still-undetermined time frame, GPS tracking and an online platform to follow the racing teams.

Iditarod-PETA
Musher Ramey Smyth approaches Shageluk, Alaska, as rain falls and some sun hits the area during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 2018 (Marc Lester/PA)

Talks with potential broadcast outlets also are under way, organisers say.

The Iditarod will be the finale next March and longest race among those participating.

Discussions also are under way to ultimately add other races.

