Benny Gantz asked to form Israel government following poll impasse

World News | Published:

Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has tried and failed to form an administration following inconclusive elections.

Israel’s president has tasked former military chief Benny Gantz with forming the next government after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to assemble a 61-seat majority coalition.

The two rivals were deadlocked following last month’s elections, with neither able to easily form a majority coalition, raising the possibility of an unprecedented third election in less than a year.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ariel Schalit/AP)

President Reuven Rivlin formally granted the mandate to Mr Gantz late on Wednesday, giving him 28 days to form a government.

If he fails, another member of parliament could potentially assemble a majority coalition, but that scenario has never happened.

Mr Gantz and Mr Netanyahu together have enough seats to easily form a national unity government, but they are divided over who should lead it.

