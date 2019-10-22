Japan’s emperor proclaims ascension to throne

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito has proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne at a palace ceremony.

The enthronement ceremony is the high point of succession rituals and confirms his succession in May after his father Akihito abdicated.

Emperor Naruhito is the 126th emperor in the world’s oldest hereditary monarchy that historians say dates back 1,500 years.

The ceremony serves to showcase the monarchy to win public support and to preserve Japan’s cultural heritage.

It is also an occasion for diplomacy. Around 2,000 guests, including foreign dignitaries, were invited from in and outside the country.

Japanese Empress Masako leaves the ceremony hall (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo/ AP)

Emperor Naruhito and his wife Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat, visited three sacred shrines at the palace to report to the Shinto gods earlier Tuesday before the key ceremony.

Japan’s government pardoned about 550,000 people convicted of petty crimes to mark the enthronement ceremony.

Advertising

The measure, approved by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet last week, was published in the special edition of the daily official gazette.

The pardons cover those who committed petty crimes such as traffic violations and election fraud.

The pre-war custom of clemency by the emperor has triggered criticism as being undemocratic and politically motivated.

At the time of former emperor Akihito’s enthronement, 2.5 million people were given amnesty.