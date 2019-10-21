Menu

Spain to exhume Franco’s remains on Thursday

World News | Published:

The procedure was authorised after the Supreme Court recently dismissed the objections by Franco’s family.

The Spanish government says it will exhume and relocate the remains of late military dictator general Francisco Franco on Thursday.

The government has said the remains would be taken from the grandiose mausoleum at the Valley of the Fallen complex outside Madrid and taken to a discreet grave close to the capital by helicopter.

A visitor holds a portrait of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco at the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum
Spain’s government has announced that Franco’s body will be relocated to a small public cemetery (AP/Alfonso Ruiz)

The government is pushing ahead with the exhumation before Spain holds a general election on November 10.

Franco ruled Spain between 1939 and 1975.

