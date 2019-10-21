Menu

Lebanon’s government scrambles to respond to mass protests

Anti-government protesters in Beirut, Lebanon

Protesters have closed major roads around Lebanon ahead of an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss a rescue plan for the country’s crumbling economy.

Demonstrators have placed barriers on major intersections in Beirut as well as other cities and towns marking the fifth day of protests triggered by proposed new taxes.

Hundreds of thousands participated in Sunday’s mass protests that were the largest since 2005.

Aerial view showing protesters in Beirut
Aerial view showing protesters in Beirut (AP/Hussein Malla)

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri will put forward a reform plan during the morning government meeting at the presidential palace in Beirut’s southeastern suburb of Baabda.

Many protesters say they do not trust any plan by the current government.

They have called on the 30-member cabinet to resign and be replaced by a smaller one made up of technocrats instead of members of political factions.

World News

