Advertising
Trump names Perry deputy to replace him at Energy Department
Mr Perry’s departure comes as he is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president’s dealings with Ukraine.
President Donald Trump says he is nominating a deputy to Energy Secretary Rick Perry to replace him in the top job at the Energy Department.
The president tweeted that Dan Brouillette’s experience in the area is “unparalleled” and calls him a “total professional”.
President Trump also praised Mr Perry, who plans to leave the Energy Department at the end of the year.
Mr Perry’s departure comes as he is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president’s dealings with Ukraine, the focus of an ongoing impeachment inquiry.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.